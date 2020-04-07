Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Position Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $513.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

