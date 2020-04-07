Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given New GBX 1,780 Price Target at HSBC

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HSBC from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

BNZL has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bunzl to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,195 ($15.72) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,952.50 ($25.68).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 1,643.50 ($21.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,717.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,963.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,242 ($16.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Bunzl will post 12990.9998353 EPS for the current year.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 5,346 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,902 ($25.02), for a total transaction of £101,680.92 ($133,755.49).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

