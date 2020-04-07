C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

