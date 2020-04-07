Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Up 7.5%

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $27.93, 305,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 412,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 38.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 30,533 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 317,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

