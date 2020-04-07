Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Trading 6.8% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) shares traded up 6.8% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.38, 223,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 367,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

In other Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund news, Director Lloyd Wennlund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 2,413.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

