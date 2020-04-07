Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the third quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $603,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.62.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.