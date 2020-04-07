Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Up 9.8%

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) shot up 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.58, 1,686,261 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,225,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. ValuEngine raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $965.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.