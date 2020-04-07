Camden Property Trust Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.89. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

Shares of CPT opened at $79.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.96.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,375,000 after buying an additional 244,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,167,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 263,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after buying an additional 150,724 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

