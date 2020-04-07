Canada Goose Holdings Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canada Goose in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $342.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 10th. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.69.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.59. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. 57.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

