Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s share price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.37, approximately 609,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 937,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $956.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The solar energy provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the solar energy provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,828 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

