Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.80 price objective on the stock.

OGI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.71 on Monday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.39 million and a PE ratio of -8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.92.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

