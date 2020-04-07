Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.57) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.59). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.13.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $138.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.55. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $257.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 90.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,194,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,832,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

