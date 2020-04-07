Capital One Financial Comments on Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $326.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.16%.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

