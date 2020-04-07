Capital One Financial Weighs in on Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Summit Hotel Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $362.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

