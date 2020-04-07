Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSII. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

CSII opened at $36.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -175.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,700,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

