Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Trading Up 7.6%

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.23 and last traded at $36.93, 286,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 340,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

CSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,528,000 after buying an additional 470,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,692,000 after buying an additional 204,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,332,000 after buying an additional 22,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 30,010 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 10,822.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after buying an additional 535,085 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

