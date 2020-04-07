Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.71.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.77 million, a P/E ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 2.53. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $1,473,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 99,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $8,515,914.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,479,923.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and sold 271,638 shares worth $21,764,640. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 172,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $283,000.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

