Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Up 26.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s stock price shot up 26.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $37.51, 1,293,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 854,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Specifically, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $7,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $66,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and sold 271,638 shares worth $21,764,640. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDLX. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cardlytics from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a market cap of $725.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Cardlytics by 1,350.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

