Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CTRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an underperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caretrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.89.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $14.57 on Friday. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

