Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 15.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price shot up 15.1% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $54.69 and last traded at $52.83, 4,343,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,975,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

Specifically, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 555,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,185,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carvana by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Carvana by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 584,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

