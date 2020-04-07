Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWST. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $42.67 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 30,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,568,960.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,270.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $104,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.