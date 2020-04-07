Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.02 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will earn $6.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.41. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ FY2021 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday. Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.45.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $135.98 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after buying an additional 157,403 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after buying an additional 127,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $13,222,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after buying an additional 52,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

