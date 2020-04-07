Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $48,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $121,772,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,399,000 after acquiring an additional 575,989 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $50,862,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,107 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $23,898,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.32.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

