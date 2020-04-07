Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Price Up 11.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during trading on Monday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $124.00 to $130.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. traded as high as $132.99 and last traded at $132.81, 645,118 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 480,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.84.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.72.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,633.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.62.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

