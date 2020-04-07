CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

