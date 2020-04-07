China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CICHF opened at $0.79 on Friday. China Merchants Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.

About China Merchants Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products.

