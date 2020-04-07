China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Trading Up 12.5% Following Dividend Announcement

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was up 12.5% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.59, approximately 247,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 55,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $384.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $2.90. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $814.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

