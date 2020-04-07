Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel fur Michelin von 100 auf 90 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf Overweight” belassen. In einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie kurzte Analyst Jose Asumendi nun schon zum zweiten Mal im Zuge der Covid-19-Krise seine Gewinnschatzungen fur den europaischen Autosektor. Er rechnet nun 2020 mit einem weltweiten Ruckgang der Autoproduktion von 19 Prozent im Jahresvergleich, nachdem er zuvor einen Ruckgang von neun Prozent prognostiziert hatte. Unter den Zulieferern schatzt er Schaeffler sowie den Reifenhersteller Michelin als besonders defensive Werte ein./ajx/bek

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.04.2020 / 21:43 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

MGDDF stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $133.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.08.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

