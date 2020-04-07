Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 191.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,105,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,295 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 217,448 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.91.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $147.14 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

