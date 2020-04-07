Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $175.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Citrix Systems traded as high as $146.48 and last traded at $146.03, with a volume of 2072632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.33.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTXS. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.91.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,991.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,317 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,417 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day moving average is $112.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

