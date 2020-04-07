CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $264,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

