CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

CCO opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $745.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.88 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 713,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

