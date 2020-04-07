CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CME. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upped their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised CME Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.92.

Shares of CME opened at $182.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,732,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after purchasing an additional 996,023 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,946,000 after purchasing an additional 711,558 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

