Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) vs. Oxbridge Re (NYSE:OXBR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Cna Financial alerts:

This table compares Cna Financial and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cna Financial 9.29% 9.97% 1.99% Oxbridge Re -19.29% -2.35% -2.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Cna Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cna Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cna Financial has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cna Financial and Oxbridge Re’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cna Financial $10.77 billion 0.75 $1.00 billion $3.59 8.32 Oxbridge Re $980,000.00 4.62 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Cna Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cna Financial and Oxbridge Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cna Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cna Financial beats Oxbridge Re on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. The company also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term policies. In addition, it offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. The company markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.