CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Trading Up 10%

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s share price was up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.07, approximately 1,542,225 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,560,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 779,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 119,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 569,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,818,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,573 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,486,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

