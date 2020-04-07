Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

COLM has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $109.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 370,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $36,018,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,242,000 after buying an additional 290,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,019,000 after buying an additional 177,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 601,445.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,356,000 after buying an additional 132,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

