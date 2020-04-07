ConocoPhillips (OTCMKTS:RDS/B) Price Target Raised to $32.00

ConocoPhillips (OTCMKTS:RDS/B) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS/B opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.