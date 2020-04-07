Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Price Up 7.6% Following Earnings Beat

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $143.81 and last traded at $142.26, 2,395,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,934,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.17.

The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $303,394,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $116,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 760.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,777,000 after acquiring an additional 562,506 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after acquiring an additional 334,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,348,000 after acquiring an additional 161,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -790.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

