Contrasting Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) & Andrea Electronics (NASDAQ:ANDR)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cambium Networks and Andrea Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $267.03 million 0.60 -$17.60 million ($0.31) -20.23 Andrea Electronics $1.89 million 0.62 -$550,000.00 N/A N/A

Andrea Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cambium Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cambium Networks and Andrea Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 2 4 0 2.67 Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambium Networks currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.34%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than Andrea Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and Andrea Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A Andrea Electronics -28.97% N/A -39.24%

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Andrea Electronics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second. Its cnPilot Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. The company serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in high noise environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; PureAudio VST3 plug-in, a noise reduction and center channel focus VST3 plug-in for audio/video editing post-processing; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio live recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio pro recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, home automation products, Internet of things digital assistants, TV set top boxes, audio and video recordings, robotics, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and organizations to computer original equipment manufacturers, distributors of personal computers and communications equipment, software publishers, and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

