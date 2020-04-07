Contrasting DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) and Sutter Rock Capital (NYSE:SSSS)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) and Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DWS Municipal Income Trust and Sutter Rock Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DWS Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sutter Rock Capital has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.32%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sutter Rock Capital is more favorable than DWS Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares DWS Municipal Income Trust and Sutter Rock Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DWS Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A Sutter Rock Capital 1,602.27% -4.51% -2.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DWS Municipal Income Trust and Sutter Rock Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DWS Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sutter Rock Capital $1.50 million 69.96 $23.95 million N/A N/A

Sutter Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than DWS Municipal Income Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of DWS Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DWS Municipal Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax. It seeks to invest in securities that are rated Baa or BBB or better by Moody's or S&P. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as DWS Municipal Income Trust. Deutsche Municipal Income Trust was formed on October 20, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

