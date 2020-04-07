CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) is one of 77 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CooTek (Cayman) to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million -$36.85 million -693.00 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors $1.22 billion $73.22 million -31.09

CooTek (Cayman)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CooTek (Cayman) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors 740 2746 3794 200 2.46

CooTek (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 35.72%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19% CooTek (Cayman) Competitors -13.28% -2,320.18% -4.30%

Risk and Volatility

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman)’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) competitors beat CooTek (Cayman) on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

