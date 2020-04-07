Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

