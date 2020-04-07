Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.26. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 17.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,167,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Core-Mark by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 65,061 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.