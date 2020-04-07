Cormark Comments on AirBoss of America Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) – Cormark lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.91 million.

BOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$10.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$4.59 and a 52 week high of C$10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.11.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

