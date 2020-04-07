Cormark Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$428.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.66 million.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.92.

HBM opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $640.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$10.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

