Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Up 9.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cousins Properties traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.80, approximately 1,183,607 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,026,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,179,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,990 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,995,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,620,000 after purchasing an additional 653,708 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,475,000 after buying an additional 651,508 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,007,000 after buying an additional 121,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 41,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

