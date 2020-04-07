Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.14 ($46.67).

1COV opened at €29.59 ($34.41) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.91. Covestro has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 1 year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

