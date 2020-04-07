Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Thomas P. Majewski purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $696,500.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Daniel M. Spinner purchased 536,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,417,068.75. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECC opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.16 million, a PE ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

