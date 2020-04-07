Credit Suisse Group Lowers The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 500

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGE. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 661.36 ($8.70).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 573.60 ($7.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 648.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 707.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 826 ($10.87).

In other news, insider Steve Hare bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.