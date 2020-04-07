Critical Contrast: C-Bond Systems (CBNT) & The Competition

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS: CBNT) is one of 35 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare C-Bond Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C-Bond Systems and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 N/A -0.84 C-Bond Systems Competitors $137.19 million $40.68 million 5.02

C-Bond Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares C-Bond Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A C-Bond Systems Competitors -3.30% 4.73% 1.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for C-Bond Systems and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A C-Bond Systems Competitors 393 928 738 41 2.20

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 120.19%. Given C-Bond Systems’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe C-Bond Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

C-Bond Systems competitors beat C-Bond Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

